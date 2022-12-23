All Sections
Injured Rogozin is transported to Moscow

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 23 December 2022, 03:31

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research – ed.], who sustained an injury in the occupied city of Donetsk, will be transported to Moscow for medical treatment.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti with reference to the politician's aide

Quote: "Rogozin will be transported to Moscow, where a panel of doctors will make a decision on the necessary medical care."

Background:

  • Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised "Donetsk People's Republic"], sustained injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.
  • Ukrainian state border guards figured out the location of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos, and reminded him that violating Ukraine’s state borders entails criminal liability.
  • Later, Russian media reported that "DPR" doctors will not be able to remove shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin’s body.

