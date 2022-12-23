Injured Rogozin is transported to Moscow

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research – ed.], who sustained an injury in the occupied city of Donetsk, will be transported to Moscow for medical treatment.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti with reference to the politician's aide

Quote: "Rogozin will be transported to Moscow, where a panel of doctors will make a decision on the necessary medical care."

Background:

Dmitry Rogozin and Vitaliy Khotsenko, the so-called head of the government of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed and non-recognised "Donetsk People's Republic"], sustained injuries in Donetsk supposedly after an attack from Ukraine’s side on 21 December.

Ukrainian state border guards figured out the location of Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos, and reminded him that violating Ukraine’s state borders entails criminal liability.

Later, Russian media reported that "DPR" doctors will not be able to remove shrapnel from Dmitry Rogozin’s body.

