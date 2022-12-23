All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kramatorsk using S-300, hit educational facilities and apartment blocks

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 23 December 2022, 17:12

On 23 December, Russians launched an attack on civil facilities in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Two educational facilities, residential buildings and private houses were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, as cited by the Kramatorsk City Administration; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

Quote: "[There was] another terrorist act against the civil population of Kramatorsk, the occupiers launched two missiles on the city. Two educational facilities, 12 residential buildings and 3 private houses were damaged. Luckily, there were no casualties."

Details: Tymoshenko reported that, according to the preliminary reports, the occupiers launched a missile attack on civil facilities of the city of Kramatorsk using an anti-aircraft missile system S-300.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Subjects: Donetsk region

Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine

Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament

"We will not wait for miracle, we will make it ourselves": Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Christmas

Relatives of captive Azovstal defenders organise Christmas campaign in Kyiv

Border guards on situation at state border with Belarus: Under control

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
3 civilians injured in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Powerful explosion thunder in occupied Mariupol
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Children participating in Moscow karate festival to be awarded medals made of "NATO shell fragments"
13:06
Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut
12:51
Ukraine’s police shows Kherson being "patched up" following Russian attack
12:30
One of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game developers killed in action near Bakhmut
12:22
Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes
12:09
Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia
12:05
How servicemen of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and National Guard celebrate Christmas. PHOTO
11:18
Air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine
10:55
Zelenskyy to make a speech in Ukrainian Parliament
10:42
Ukrainian defenders practised to destroy hostile forces in Kyiv Oblast
All News