Russians attack Kramatorsk using S-300, hit educational facilities and apartment blocks

On 23 December, Russians launched an attack on civil facilities in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Two educational facilities, residential buildings and private houses were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Mayor of Kramatorsk, as cited by the Kramatorsk City Administration; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

Quote: "[There was] another terrorist act against the civil population of Kramatorsk, the occupiers launched two missiles on the city. Two educational facilities, 12 residential buildings and 3 private houses were damaged. Luckily, there were no casualties."

Details: Tymoshenko reported that, according to the preliminary reports, the occupiers launched a missile attack on civil facilities of the city of Kramatorsk using an anti-aircraft missile system S-300.

