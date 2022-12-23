All Sections
Ambassador shares details of Azov Regiment commanders' living conditions in Turkey

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 17:43

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey has said that the commanders of the Azov Regiment, freed from Russian captivity, are residing in Turkey in comfortable conditions and are waiting for their families to come for the New Year. 

Source: Vasyl Bondar, Ukraine’s  Ambassador to Turkey in a commentary to Radio Liberty on 23 December 

Details:  According to Bondar, the servicemen are provided with medicines, food and sports equipment. The Ambassador added that, generally, their condition has improved.

Quote: "What is limited, of course, is their movement and free access to communications with the outside world.

This is primarily related to security issues, as there is information suggesting threat to their physical wellbeing. 

The second thing is the conditions for further exchanges; since many of our heroes are still in Russian captivity, we need to work on their release."

Details: The Ukrainian Ambassador also expressed hope that there will be time for the defenders of Azovstal [metallurgical facility located in Mariupol – ed.] to appear publicly and show the difference between how they looked when they were released from captivity and now.

Background:

  • On 21 September, as part of the exchange with the Russian Federation, 215 Ukrainian defenders were released.
  • Among the liberated Ukrainians were also border guards, policemen, sailors, national guardsmen, territorial defenders, customs officers, and civilians. In particular, Denys "Redis"  Prokopenko, Serhii "Volyna" Volynskyi, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, Oleh Khomenko were the Azov Regiment commanders that were set free. 
  • According to the agreements, the five commanders of the Azov Regiment should stay in Turkey until the end of the war under Erdogan's personal guarantees of protection and safety.
  • Former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian occupiers were returned to Russia.

