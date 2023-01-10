All Sections
Meeting of ombudsmen in Turkey: new details come to light

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 January 2023, 14:48

The meeting of the Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets with the Russian commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova regarding the release of prisoners will take place in Ankara and in an expanded format, with the participation of the Turkish side.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the statements of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and the Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Şeref Malkoç at a press conference in Ankara on 10 January.

Quote Lubinets: "The meeting is planned. Today the Turkish ombudsman took the initiative to hold this meeting in an extended format. I do not want to disclose its details now, in a few days you will see everything for yourself. The most important thing for us and for Turkey is that we do not want to hold meetings for the sake of meetings, we want to achieve concrete results."

Details: He noted that along with his Turkish colleague, they found a way to make society not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world see that if there is a will to solve problems, they will be solved.

Malkoç noted that he had a meeting with the Ukrainian commissioner and intends to talk with the Russian ombudsman.

And after that, according to him, there will be a meeting in a tripartite format, at which they plan to discuss issues related to human rights and children's rights, as well as define a road map for the exchange of wounded soldiers.

The Turkish Ombudsman also noted that after the successful opening and operation of the grain corridor there is an intention to create a "meeting corridor" for relatives, children, women and the wounded. This issue will also be discussed at the tripartite meeting in Ankara.

Malkoç expressed hope that the conversation will be productive.

Background:

