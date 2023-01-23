All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards arrange "fire marathon" and capture Russian position

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 January 2023, 12:27
Fortress Bakhmut: Ukrainian border guards arrange fire marathon and capture Russian position

Ukrainian border guards have captured a Russian position near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU)

Details: One of State Border Guard units reportedly moved forward and took up a position of Russian forces on 22 January. Border guards provided fire support using mortars.

Advertisement:

Russian invaders left their position under heavy fire; after that, the border guards cleared the area and consolidated their positions. Russian losses are being clarified.

Read more: Bakhmut symphony, January 2023. How the city continues to survive the war

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: