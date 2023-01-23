All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards arrange "fire marathon" and capture Russian position

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 January 2023, 13:27

Ukrainian border guards have captured a Russian position near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU)

Details: One of State Border Guard units reportedly moved forward and took up a position of Russian forces on 22 January. Border guards provided fire support using mortars.

Russian invaders left their position under heavy fire; after that, the border guards cleared the area and consolidated their positions. Russian losses are being clarified.

Read more: Bakhmut symphony, January 2023. How the city continues to survive the war

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff report
Russians attack Kramatorsk in morning: rocket falls near kindergarten, killing civilian
Russians kill 4 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News