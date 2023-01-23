"Fortress Bakhmut": Ukrainian border guards arrange "fire marathon" and capture Russian position

Ukrainian border guards have captured a Russian position near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGSU)

Details: One of State Border Guard units reportedly moved forward and took up a position of Russian forces on 22 January. Border guards provided fire support using mortars.

Russian invaders left their position under heavy fire; after that, the border guards cleared the area and consolidated their positions. Russian losses are being clarified.

