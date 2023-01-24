All Sections
Russian troops attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, wounding 4 people

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 24 January 2023, 13:28
Russian troops attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, wounding 4 people

Russian invaders attacked the settlement of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, damaging residential buildings and injuring four civilians, including two children.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 

Quote: "There are two children among the injured. All the injured have been provided with medical assistance, their condition is currently satisfactory."

Details: According to Kyrylenko, apartment buildings were also damaged in the attack, the aftermath is being established.

Subjects: Donetsk region
