All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid siren throughout Ukraine lasted 40 minutes: MiG fighter took off in air in Belarus

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 January 2023, 15:35

An air-raid siren was sounded throughout Ukraine on the afternoon of 24 January.

Source: air-raid siren map, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram

Details: At 14:37, sirens started to be sounded in Ukraine’s capital, as well as Volyn, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The siren has spread throughout the country in a few minutes.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover.

Belaruski Hajun reports that a fighter jet has taken off in Belarus.

Updated: The all-clear started to sound at 15:17. First, sirens stopped sounding in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts. A few minutes later, the all-clear was sounded throughout Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News