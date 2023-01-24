All Sections
Air-raid siren throughout Ukraine lasted 40 minutes: MiG fighter took off in air in Belarus

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 24 January 2023, 14:35
Air-raid siren throughout Ukraine lasted 40 minutes: MiG fighter took off in air in Belarus

An air-raid siren was sounded throughout Ukraine on the afternoon of 24 January.

Source: air-raid siren map, Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram

Details: At 14:37, sirens started to be sounded in Ukraine’s capital, as well as Volyn, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The siren has spread throughout the country in a few minutes.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover.

Belaruski Hajun reports that a fighter jet has taken off in Belarus.

Updated: The all-clear started to sound at 15:17. First, sirens stopped sounding in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Poltava oblasts. A few minutes later, the all-clear was sounded throughout Ukraine.

