Tymoshenko dismissed as deputy head of Office of President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksiy Kuleba, who previously served as head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration, to the post of Deputy Head of the presidential office.

Source: presidential decree

Quote: "Appoint Oleksii Kuleba as deputy head of the Office of the President."

Details: By another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Kuleba as head of the Kyiv Oblast State Administration.

Previously: On the morning of 24 January, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, confirmed that he resigns from his post, and has published a corresponding statement.

Subsequently, the president dismissed Tymoshenko from his post.

Background:

Investigative journalists from BIHUS Info reported that Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko drove a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, which General Motors handed over to Ukraine for transporting citizens from the war zone and humanitarian missions.

Tymoshenko himself did not deny this, but explained that he drove it in liberated areas, and the car was on the balance sheet of the State Department of Affairs.

Later, Tymoshenko stated that he would no longer use the Chevrolet Tahoe, which was provided to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes, and asked to transfer it to the frontline areas for its intended purpose.

He was also criticised for his policy in Ukraine's oblasts. In particular, the official from the Office of the President was engaged in regional policy, which was considered self-promotion.

In December 2022, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the deputy head of the presidential office drove a 2021 Porsche Taycan worth of US$100,000.

Journalists found out that the car belonged to Novem Logistics LLC, which is located at 16-a Parkova Doroha Street. The sole owner of the company was a non-public businessman Vemir Davityan.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Tymoshenko confirmed that the car belonged to Davityan. According to the deputy head of the Office of the President, he used the Porsche 3-4 times, and brought it back a few months ago. But, according to the outlet, Tymoshenko used this car at least twice as long.

