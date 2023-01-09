Russians kill 2 civilians in Bakhmut and Soledar on Sunday

The Russian occupiers have killed two civilians and wounded two more in Donetsk Oblast in the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On 8 January, the Russians killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast: in Bakhmut and Soledar. Two more people in the oblast sustained injuries."

Background: Russian troops are actively attacking Bakhmut and Soledar, trying to capture them and approach the border of Donetsk Oblast.

