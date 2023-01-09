All Sections
Medvedev wants to punish Russia's "traitors" under wartime rules

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 9 January 2023, 07:59
Medvedev wants to punish Russia's traitors under wartime rules
Dmitry Medvedev, photo by United Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has suggested dealing with Russian traitors "according to wartime rules" with the help of "silent groups".

Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The debate over how to deal with traitors who have defected to the enemy and wish death on their motherland has resumed there, on the internet, and on Telegram. In particular, there are some useless pieces of s**t who, until recently, considered themselves to be the so-called intellectual elite.

I have already shared my thoughts about this topic recently. But there was a ‘serious’ conversation between the officials about how to act: ‘according to the law’ or ‘according to justice’. It is necessary to provide an explanation.

Of course, only according to the law. But if the law does not work or does not achieve its goal, then according to special wartime rules. Let's recall the experience of the Great Patriotic War [term used in Russia to describe World War II] and other countries. There were always such special rules during the war. And silent groups of impeccably inconspicuous people who effectively carry them out."

Details: Medvedev did not explain what he meant.

Some parliamentarians of the State Duma of the Russian Federation have suggested coming up with a set of restrictive measures for people who criticise the war against Ukraine (the so-called "special military operation") and who have left Russia. In particular, depriving them of Russian citizenship or banning them from entering the Russian Federation "for 20 years".

