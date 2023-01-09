All Sections
Secretary of Russia's Security Council lies that Russia not at war with Ukraine as "nations are close"

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 9 January 2023, 11:54
Secretary of Russia's Security Council lies that Russia not at war with Ukraine as nations are close

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has once again voiced the Kremlin's lie that Russia is allegedly not at war with Ukraine.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Patrushev: "We are not at war with Ukraine, because by definition we cannot have any hatred for ordinary Ukrainians."

Details: In support of his words, Patrushev began to voice propaganda mantras that "Ukrainian traditions are close to the inhabitants of Russia." According to him, "the heritage of the Russian people is inseparable from the culture of Ukrainians."

Also, Patrushev kept lying that "in Crimea, the Ukrainian language is preserved as one of the state languages." At the same time, I am convinced that Ukrainian Cultural Centers, song and dance ensembles continue to operate in many cities.

He also accused the United States of "etching" Russia and Ukraine. Patrushev claims that the United States allegedly "started the situation with Ukraine" [i.e., the full-scale Russian invasion] for this purpose.

Previously:

  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has said that Russia is getting ready for an escalation of the situation on the front line in February, while Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Administration, is having meetings with Europeans and trying to persuade them to sign "peace deals" akin to Minsk-3 [a series of international agreements which sought to end the conflict in Donbas].
  • On 8 January, Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, stated that the Russians were going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country.

Advertisement: