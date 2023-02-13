Norway, Cyprus, Philippines: Zelenskyy wants to convey Ukraine's position worldwide

On 13 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the newly elected president of Cyprus, the president of the Philippines and the Prime Minister of Norway.

Quote: "I spoke with the newly elected president of Cyprus. I congratulated you on your election victory. We discussed relations between our states and agreed to work together for the common security of our countries and the entire Europe.

For the first time in the history of bilateral relations, I spoke today with the president of the Philippines. I thanked him for the support in international organisations, and we agreed to develop our relations.

It is extremely important for Ukraine to have meaningful relations with the entire region of Southeastern Asia and with each state in this region. We will continue the corresponding movement.

And in general, Ukrainian diplomacy has a clear task – to reach all regions of the world where our position is still insufficiently represented, to make Ukraine and Ukrainian interests clear to all those states and peoples with whom we do not yet have stable ties. This applies to both Asian destinations, as well as Africa and Latin America."

Details: During the conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway, Zelenskyy thanked him for the new defence package and for the new unprecedented support program from Norway, which is being prepared for approval and is designed for 5 years of stable support for Ukraine.

"Norway really helps us get stronger both on land, in the sky and at sea. Thousands of Ukrainian lives were saved thanks to timely and powerful Norwegian assistance. But the energy, political and other support from our Norwegian friends is also significant. Thank you again for all this help!", Zelenskyy stressed.

