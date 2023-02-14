All Sections
Large-scale fire breaks out in Moscow

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 00:42
A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian capital, with a car service station in flames.

Sources: Russian news outlets: "Moscow 24"; "TASS"; RIA Novosti

Details: A fire has broken out at one of the car service stations in the north-eastern district of Moscow, on Dekabristov Street. Emergency workers have rescued three people.

It is reported that fuel cans exploded inside the service station, and the roof partially collapsed due to the fire.

According to RIA Novosti, the fire was contained to an area of 1,500 square metres. Extinguishing is made complicated by the fact that there are tyres and oils in the building.

 

According to TASS, two people were trapped on the second floor of the building due to the fire.

 

The fire broke out near the Precision Instruments Research Institute, which designs and manufactures radio control channels for marine and aviation jet weapons facilities.

Updated at 02:20. RIA Novosti reported that the fire in Moscow had been extinguished.

