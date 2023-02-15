All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bakhmut is living wall that buys us time to get ready for liberation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 16:36

Bakmut and Vuhledar are the hottest spots on the frontline, yet the Ukrainian Armed Forces are causing heavy casualties to the occupiers. 

Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his joint press conference with Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, in Kyiv. 

Quote: "Amongst all the tough situations on the front in our country, by far the most tense and complicated one is there [on the Bakhmut front – ed.]. I would add the Vuhledar front to this list as well."

"This fortress [Bakhmut – ed.] still lives. By living, I mean as a living wall, consisting of people. Such a high price does the history of our country pay for this war. Yet, nevertheless, the people are unbowed; they are protecting this city, they hold their positions, comprehending that they are a fortress, which allows the rest of Ukraine to get ready for liberation of all its territories.

They stand firmly, execute their missions and kill – which is, probably, the most important thing today – kill the enemy as much as possible."

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News