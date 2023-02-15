Bakhmut is living wall that buys us time to get ready for liberation – Zelenskyy

Bakmut and Vuhledar are the hottest spots on the frontline, yet the Ukrainian Armed Forces are causing heavy casualties to the occupiers.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his joint press conference with Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Sweden, in Kyiv.

Quote: "Amongst all the tough situations on the front in our country, by far the most tense and complicated one is there [on the Bakhmut front – ed.]. I would add the Vuhledar front to this list as well."

"This fortress [Bakhmut – ed.] still lives. By living, I mean as a living wall, consisting of people. Such a high price does the history of our country pay for this war. Yet, nevertheless, the people are unbowed; they are protecting this city, they hold their positions, comprehending that they are a fortress, which allows the rest of Ukraine to get ready for liberation of all its territories.

They stand firmly, execute their missions and kill – which is, probably, the most important thing today – kill the enemy as much as possible."

Background:

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to continue the defence of Bakhmut is correct.

On 3 February, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, said that there will be no withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the front line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

