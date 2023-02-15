All Sections
Russians take boats away from locals in Nova Kakhovka for their sabotage activities – General Staff

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 19:14

The Russian occupiers are taking boats away from local residents to carry out sabotage and provocations in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reports.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 15 February

Quote: "In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers are searching private houses of the locals to seize watercraft, which are then used for sabotage and provocations."

Background: On 14 February, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of drinking water from the Dnipro River.

"After the partial destruction and deliberate opening of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s gates by the Russians, we lose thousands of cubic metres of water every day. As a result, 70% of the settlements that receive water from the Dnipro may be left without access to drinking water," he said.

