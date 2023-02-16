All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Border guards attack occupiers near Bakhmut, capture "wagnerite"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 13:08

Border guards attacked Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut: in close combat, they killed five invaders and captured a "wagnerite" [a Wagner Group fighter – ed.].

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that Ukrainian border guards raided the positions of the Russian occupation forces near Bakhmut during their combat reconnaissance patrol.

To adjust tactical contact with the occupiers, the Ukrainian defenders captured one of the Russian strongholds in battle.

Having reached the rear of the invaders, the border guards attacked the invaders. In close combat, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service used small arms to destroy up to five invaders, one was captured.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defenders filmed what the enemy was equipped with. Unloading vest, four magazines for a submachine gun, one grenade, a bandage and a rubber tourniquet. That's all a soldier of the ‘second army of the world' needs."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 6 residents of Donetsk Oblast in one day
Death toll rises to 3 in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, search and rescue operation completed
Fierce battles ongoing on Bakhmut front: more than 100 Russian killed over day
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News