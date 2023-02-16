Border guards attack occupiers near Bakhmut, capture "wagnerite"

Border guards attacked Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut: in close combat, they killed five invaders and captured a "wagnerite" [a Wagner Group fighter – ed.].

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that Ukrainian border guards raided the positions of the Russian occupation forces near Bakhmut during their combat reconnaissance patrol.

To adjust tactical contact with the occupiers, the Ukrainian defenders captured one of the Russian strongholds in battle.

Having reached the rear of the invaders, the border guards attacked the invaders. In close combat, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service used small arms to destroy up to five invaders, one was captured.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defenders filmed what the enemy was equipped with. Unloading vest, four magazines for a submachine gun, one grenade, a bandage and a rubber tourniquet. That's all a soldier of the ‘second army of the world' needs."

