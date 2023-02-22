All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air raid lasts 2 hours throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG in Belarusian airspace

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 10:04
Air raid lasts 2 hours throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG in Belarusian airspace

The authorities sounded air-raid sirens throughout the territory of Ukraine in the morning of 22 February. The danger lasted for two hours.

Source: Alerts.in.ua map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid siren indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover in shelters.

Advertisement:

The monitoring project Belaruski Hajun has reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft and a MiG-31K fighter, which can carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, took off in Belarus.

Update: At 11:00, the all-clear was gradually sounded all over Ukraine. Belaruski Hajun reported that the radar plane and the MiG-31K landed in Machulishchy, Belarus.  

As of 11:08, sirens are still sounding in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: