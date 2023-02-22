All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air raid lasts 2 hours throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG in Belarusian airspace

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 11:04

The authorities sounded air-raid sirens throughout the territory of Ukraine in the morning of 22 February. The danger lasted for two hours.

Source: Alerts.in.ua map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid siren indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover in shelters.

The monitoring project Belaruski Hajun has reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft and a MiG-31K fighter, which can carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, took off in Belarus.

Update: At 11:00, the all-clear was gradually sounded all over Ukraine. Belaruski Hajun reported that the radar plane and the MiG-31K landed in Machulishchy, Belarus.  

As of 11:08, sirens are still sounding in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News