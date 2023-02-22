Air raid lasts 2 hours throughout Ukraine due to Russian MiG in Belarusian airspace

The authorities sounded air-raid sirens throughout the territory of Ukraine in the morning of 22 February. The danger lasted for two hours.

Source: Alerts.in.ua map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid siren indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to take cover in shelters.

The monitoring project Belaruski Hajun has reported that a long-range radar tracking aircraft and a MiG-31K fighter, which can carry hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, took off in Belarus.



Update: At 11:00, the all-clear was gradually sounded all over Ukraine. Belaruski Hajun reported that the radar plane and the MiG-31K landed in Machulishchy, Belarus.

As of 11:08, sirens are still sounding in Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson oblasts.

