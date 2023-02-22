Missile strikes in Kharkiv: 2 people injured

Several explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv after air-raid sirens were sounded on the morning of 22 February; 2 people were injured.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "An attack on Kharkiv. Several explosions have rocked the city. More missiles might be launched from Russia. Be careful."

Details: The Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces were attacking Kharkiv Oblast.

Syniehubov urged the residents of the oblast to heed air-raid sirens and remain in shelters.



Later, the head of Oblast Military Administration said that strikes were recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv: the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities. According to Terekhov, four strikes were recorded.

The Regional Emergency Medical Centre states that two people were lightly injured.

