All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile strikes in Kharkiv: 2 people injured

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 February 2023, 09:41
Missile strikes in Kharkiv: 2 people injured

Several explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv after air-raid sirens were sounded on the morning of 22 February; 2 people were injured.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv Mayor, on Telegram; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "An attack on Kharkiv. Several explosions have rocked the city. More missiles might be launched from Russia. Be careful."

Advertisement:

Details: The Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces were attacking Kharkiv Oblast.

Syniehubov urged the residents of the oblast to heed air-raid sirens and remain in shelters.

Later, the head of Oblast Military Administration said that strikes were recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv: the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities. According to Terekhov,  four strikes were recorded. 

The Regional Emergency Medical Centre states that two people were lightly injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: