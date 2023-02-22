All Sections
Russians intensify use of tactical aircraft on east, strike Kharkiv with S-300 missiles – Air Force spokesman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 February 2023, 13:00

Flights of Russian tactical aircraft became more frequent on the eastern front on Wednesday, 22 February.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy aircraft activity was observed on the contact line, including fighters, attack aircraft and attack helicopters supporting the assault actions of the ground occupying forces in certain areas on 22 February."

Details: However, according to Ihnat, this fact is not something extraordinary: the war is ongoing, and the Russians have long been actively using available air forces to support the actions of the ground occupying forces in eastern Ukraine. The day before, Russian aircraft activity was less significant, possibly due to bad weather.

Regarding the current attacks on Kharkiv, the Air Force spokesman clarified that Russian troops are firing their S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

