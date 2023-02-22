All Sections
Shortage of medicines for civilians worsening in Russian occupied Crimea – Resistance movement

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 February 2023, 13:09
Shortage of medicines for civilians worsening in Russian occupied Crimea – Resistance movement

The Ukrainian resistance movement has stated that the humanitarian crisis is intensifying on the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by the Russians.

Source: National Resistance Center created by the Special Operations Forces

Details: There is a growing shortage of medicines for civilians in Crimea due to the reorientation of the medical system of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the needs of the Russian military. The priority of the use of medicine is shifted to the needs of the occupiers. In particular, the majority of these medications goes to the treatment of Russian military personnel.

The humanitarian crisis on the peninsula is intensifying because the medical system is generally being reoriented to serve the occupiers in addition to medicine. Civilian medical facilities are being repurposed into military hospitals, as in other temporarily occupied territories. 

According to information from the Crimean resistance movement, Moscow has previously promised Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called "leader" of the peninsula, that there would be no such problems in Crimea as in other regions. Instead, the government of the Russian Federation has now responded to Aksyonov according to propaganda techniques: "everything for victory, everything for the army," the National Resistance Center notes.

The National Resistance Center calls on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories to leave the temporarily occupied territories and go to the territories under the control of the Ukrainian government, if possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

