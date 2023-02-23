All Sections
Russian troops refuse to mount an offensive due to heavy losses near Vuhledar

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 07:03

Troops from the Russian so-called Cossack Detachment are refusing to take part in offensive operations due to Russian forces’ heavy losses near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Troops from the so-called volunteer Cossack Detachment,  attached to the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet, are refusing to continue to take part in offensive operations due to the failure of the offensive and significant personnel losses near Vuhledar."

Background:

  • Soldiers from Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces and the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed pieces of Russian equipment and captured two Russian servicemen near Vuhledar on 23 February.
  • On 15 February, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Russia’s losses were the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 
  • The Institute for the Study of War said on 14 February that the deployment of conscripted servicemen by Russian troops is unlikely to create sufficient offensive potential for a large-scale and rapid mechanised offensive.

