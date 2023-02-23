Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashes in Belgorod Oblast
A plane belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 23 February.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Baza, Russian local Telegram channel
Quote from Gladkov: "A Defense Ministry plane crashed in Valuyki District. An investigative team and the Ministry of Emergencies are now working at the scene."
Details: The governor did not say anything about casualties or injuries, saying only that the cause of the incident is being investigated and that the situation is under control.
According to Baza, a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed. The preliminary data indicate that the plane crashed on the outskirts of the village of Orekhovo.
It is reported that the attack aircraft crashed into a hay barn; a fire broke out, the barn burned down, but the pilot survived.
Later, Russian Interfax with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry reported that "a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed, a pilot died."
It was noted that the aircraft fell "after performing a combat mission while returning to the airfield in Belgorod Oblast."
The Russian Defence Ministry said that the crash was caused by a "technical malfunction".
