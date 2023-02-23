All Sections
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashes in Belgorod Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 23 February 2023, 10:19

A plane belonging to the Russian Defence Ministry crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 23 February.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Baza, Russian local Telegram channel

Quote from Gladkov: "A Defense Ministry plane crashed in Valuyki District. An investigative team and the Ministry of Emergencies are now working at the scene."

Details: The governor did not say anything about casualties or injuries, saying only that the cause of the incident is being investigated and that the situation is under control.

 
Photo: Baza

According to Baza, a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed. The preliminary data indicate that the plane crashed on the outskirts of the village of Orekhovo. 

It is reported that the attack aircraft crashed into a hay barn; a fire broke out, the barn burned down, but the pilot survived.

Later, Russian Interfax with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry reported that "a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force crashed, a pilot died."

It was noted that the aircraft fell "after performing a combat mission while returning to the airfield in Belgorod Oblast."

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the crash was  caused by a "technical malfunction".

