Putin admits he himself would find it hard to listen to 2 hours of his chatter

Iryna BalachukThursday, 23 February 2023, 12:40
Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that his address to the Federal Assembly this year was long and that it was difficult for those present to listen to it all. 

Source: the Russian president during a meeting with veterans on 23 February 

Quote: "It's very difficult to listen to it all, almost two hours. I would have found it difficult to listen to it myself, probably, if I had to listen. It's easier to talk than to listen."

Background:

