Ukrainian border guards repel three Russian attacks near Bakhmut

The soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine repelled three Russian attacks on the Bakhmut front on Thursday, 23 February.

Source: website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The Russian forces attempted to storm the area with infantry units supported by artillery and aviation.

Quote: "Despite heavy shelling, the Ukrainian forces held their positions firmly. The border guards managed to detect the approach of the enemy infantry using UAVs and adjusted the fire of mortar and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupiers who managed to approach our positions were attacked by small arms and grenades."

More details: The border guards reported that Russian attacks were unsuccessful and the Russians retreated in order to regroup. The losses inflicted on the Russians are being specified.

Background: On Monday, 20 February, the Ukrainian border guards repelled a "cannon fodder" attack on the city of Bakhmut by the Wagner Group mercenaries. On some fronts, the occupiers were trying to breach the defence of the border guard service until late at night.

