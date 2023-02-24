All Sections
UK intelligence recalls how Kremlin has changed its tactics towards Ukraine over 9 years of aggression

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 08:08
UK intelligence recalls how Kremlin has changed its tactics towards Ukraine over 9 years of aggression

The Kremlin decided to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after failing to establish control over it through hybrid methods, and now, having failed again, is waging a war of attrition.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports

Details: UK Defence Intelligence said since 2014 Russia’s strategic goal in Ukraine has highly likely been consistent: to control its neighbour. Over previous years, it pursued this objective through subversion, by fomenting an undeclared war in Donbas, and by annexing Crimea.

On 24 February 2022, Russia pivoted to a new approach and launched a full-scale invasion which attempted to seize the whole country and depose its government.

Quote: "By April 2022, Russia realised this had failed, and focused on expanding and formalising its rule over Donbas and the south. It has made slow and extremely costly progress.

In recent weeks, Russia has likely changed its approach again. Its campaign now likely primarily seeks to degrade the Ukrainian military, rather than being focused on seizing substantial new territory. The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia’s advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine," UK Defence Intelligence summarised.

Background: On 23 February, UK Defence Intelligence reported that in the near future, Russian forces may again try to achieve some success near Vuhledar, where they suffered heavy losses in February, but they are unlikely to have the resources to do so.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



