All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Almost 700 air raid alarms sounded, occupiers killed 160 civilians – mayor of Kyiv sums up year of war

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 February 2023, 12:12
Almost 700 air raid alarms sounded, occupiers killed 160 civilians – mayor of Kyiv sums up year of war

Viltaliy Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, has reported that in one year of the full-scale war air raid sirens were sounded 680 times in Kyiv; the occupiers damaged over 700 buildings and killed 160 civilians, including 5 children, in the city.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Here is the capital’s reality of one year of the full-scale war in numbers. Since 24 February 2022 in Kyiv:

Advertisement:
  • Air raid siren was sounded 680 times;
  • More than 700 buildings were damaged (417 high-storey buildings and 109 private houses, as well as 93 educational facilities);
  • Over 160 civilians, including five children, were killed by the occupiers."

Details: The mayor added that more than 229,000 internally displaced persons were registered in Kyiv, including 40,000 children.

Moreover, in a year of the full-scale war, 24,852 couples got married and 16,461 babies were born (8,507 boys and 7,954 girls).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: