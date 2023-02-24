Almost 700 air raid alarms sounded, occupiers killed 160 civilians – mayor of Kyiv sums up year of war

Viltaliy Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, has reported that in one year of the full-scale war air raid sirens were sounded 680 times in Kyiv; the occupiers damaged over 700 buildings and killed 160 civilians, including 5 children, in the city.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Here is the capital’s reality of one year of the full-scale war in numbers. Since 24 February 2022 in Kyiv:

Air raid siren was sounded 680 times;

More than 700 buildings were damaged (417 high-storey buildings and 109 private houses, as well as 93 educational facilities);

Over 160 civilians, including five children, were killed by the occupiers."

Details: The mayor added that more than 229,000 internally displaced persons were registered in Kyiv, including 40,000 children.

Moreover, in a year of the full-scale war, 24,852 couples got married and 16,461 babies were born (8,507 boys and 7,954 girls).

