All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia looks for new tactics – Operational Command Pivden about silence on sea

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 13:22

The lack of activity in the Black Sea means that the Russian occupiers are looking for new tactics; in addition, there is a possibility of them using Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones throughout the day. 

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint coordination press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Not noticing the activity [i.e., the presence of Russian missile carriers on duty – ed.] in the sea, we can say that they are looking for new tactics. It is quite possible that they will use Shahed drones today; a missile attack is also possible. 

Moreover, we can say that the enemy can wait out this period of time, realising that we are focused on 23-24 February, and carry out an attack when everyone will supposedly breathe out and say that the anniversary is over, we move on with a usual schedule. 

It is likely that they can wait for that period as a moment of psychological pressure."

Details: In addition, Humeniuk has reported that the strength of the Russian flotilla in the Black Sea decreased by one more vessel. She has said that vessels are at a deployment point where they can be hidden from the storm.

Quote: "It means that we are going to monitor the situation there even more closely, as we have not noticed missile carriers on duty in the Black Sea for several days already. It can mean that they are preparing in their deployment points in order to carry out their combat tasks."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News