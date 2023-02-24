Russia looks for new tactics – Operational Command Pivden about silence on sea

The lack of activity in the Black Sea means that the Russian occupiers are looking for new tactics; in addition, there is a possibility of them using Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones throughout the day.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint coordination press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "Not noticing the activity [i.e., the presence of Russian missile carriers on duty – ed.] in the sea, we can say that they are looking for new tactics. It is quite possible that they will use Shahed drones today; a missile attack is also possible.

Moreover, we can say that the enemy can wait out this period of time, realising that we are focused on 23-24 February, and carry out an attack when everyone will supposedly breathe out and say that the anniversary is over, we move on with a usual schedule.

It is likely that they can wait for that period as a moment of psychological pressure."

Details: In addition, Humeniuk has reported that the strength of the Russian flotilla in the Black Sea decreased by one more vessel. She has said that vessels are at a deployment point where they can be hidden from the storm.

Quote: "It means that we are going to monitor the situation there even more closely, as we have not noticed missile carriers on duty in the Black Sea for several days already. It can mean that they are preparing in their deployment points in order to carry out their combat tasks."

Background:

On 23 February, Humeniuk reported there were four Russian vessels in the Black Sea.

On 7 February, it became known that the Russian occupiers withdrew all their missile carriers from the Black Sea because of a severe storm.

