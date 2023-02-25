All Sections
Biden says Ukraine "doesn't need" F-16 jets now

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 01:15
Biden says Ukraine doesn't need F-16 jets now

US President Joe Biden said on the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion that he has ruled out "for now" sending American fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Biden in an ABC News interview 

Quote: "No, he doesn't need F-16s now," Biden said when asked whether he thought President Zelenskyy needed the jets right now.

Details: Despite repeated public calls from Zelensky, Biden has ruled out "for now" sending American fighter jets to help defend Ukraine in the Russian war.

Asked whether his statement meant Ukraine would never receive the jets, Biden said there was no way to know exactly what the Ukrainian defence would require in the future, but that "there is no basis upon which there is a rationale, according to our military now, to provide F-16s".

"I am ruling it out for now," Biden said.

Previously: Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, said that the F-16 jets that Ukraine has requested are not "the key capability" for the country's current needs, which are a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

