All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia drags 30,000 occupiers to Mariupol and vicinity – Mayor's Adviser

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 01:58
Russia drags 30,000 occupiers to Mariupol and vicinity – Mayor's Adviser

The number of Russian invaders stationed in Mariupol and its vicinity increased by 10,000-15,000 over the past week, reaching approximately 30,000 invaders.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "The military corps of the occupying forces increased by 10,000-15,000 over the past week alone. 

Advertisement:

Most of them are stationed in villages of the Mariupol district, tactically using human shields.

Overall, approximately 30,000 invaders have been concentrated in Mariupol and the region."

Details: Andryushchenko notes that the Russian invaders have mentioned "the priority of the attack in direction of Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia" in conversations with the local  residents.

In addition, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol reports on the arrival of 2,000-3,000 thousand Kadyrovites [Chechens fighting for their pro-Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.] in one of the seaside villages.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: