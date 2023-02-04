Russia drags 30,000 occupiers to Mariupol and vicinity – Mayor's Adviser

The number of Russian invaders stationed in Mariupol and its vicinity increased by 10,000-15,000 over the past week, reaching approximately 30,000 invaders.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "The military corps of the occupying forces increased by 10,000-15,000 over the past week alone.

Most of them are stationed in villages of the Mariupol district, tactically using human shields.

Overall, approximately 30,000 invaders have been concentrated in Mariupol and the region."

Details: Andryushchenko notes that the Russian invaders have mentioned "the priority of the attack in direction of Vuhledar and Zaporizhzhia" in conversations with the local residents.

In addition, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol reports on the arrival of 2,000-3,000 thousand Kadyrovites [Chechens fighting for their pro-Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov – ed.] in one of the seaside villages.

