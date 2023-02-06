Thousands of candidates apply to Offensive Guard on first day, recruitment continues

Assault brigades called Offensive Guard, which were prepared by Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi before his death, immediately attracted the interest of thousands of volunteers, but recruitment continues.

Source: Rostyslav Smirnov, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "I want to tell you about the project that my friend Denys Monastyrskyi was preparing but, for tragic reasons, never managed to implement.

We are talking about the Offensive Guard, a project aimed at gathering motivated volunteers to prepare and participate in offensive operations to strengthen the main forces of our country and drive the enemy from our land as soon as possible.

The idea of the project is that anyone who wants to can choose a military unit according to their spirit, sign up, and undergo several months of mandatory combat training, followed by combat coordination of new units. That is, not on the conditions of general mobilisation wherever you are assigned’, but on your own initiative to the unit that matches your values and ideology."

Details: According to Smirnov, thousands of potential candidates applied to the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the first day of the project, but recruitment is still ongoing, so you can join one of the eight units.

Volunteers can choose:

Stalevyi kordon (Steel Border, the brigade of the State Border Service of Ukraine);

Chervona Kalyna (Red viburnum, the brigade already includes servicemen who participated in the battles in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, defended Kyiv);

Liut (Rage, the brigade of the National Police of Ukraine);

Rubizh (Frontier consists of servicemen who defended the Hostomel airport, Rubizhne in the Luhansk Oblast have already entered the ranks of the brigade);

Spartan (powerful assault brigade, defended Kharkiv);

Kara Dag ("punishment for Crimea", will participate in the liberation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

Burevii (Hurricane, the disposal brigade of the Russian military, as Smirnov writes);

Azov (legendary unit, one of the main centres of defence of Mariupol).

Volunteers who will become stormtroopers will receive many social guarantees: a stable and competitive salary, the opportunity to get housing, treatment in state institutions, training, and other "substantial advantages" within the framework of this project, as it is stressed.

For reference: You can join the Offensive Guard online at storm.mvs.gov.ua or at designated Administrative Service Centres. There is also a consultation hotline, 0800100020.

Background:

On 2 February, Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said that the Interior Ministry has begun forming assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen the Defence Forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing for the liberation of Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea from the Russian occupiers, so the Ministry of Internal Affairs is forming eight assault brigades of the Offensive Guard and inviting volunteers.

The National Guard emphasised that all stormtroopers of the Offensive Guard will be provided with social guarantees, including the opportunity to receive housing and treatment as well as study at a university.

On 3 February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Ukrainians are actively applying to join the Offensive Guard assault brigades.

