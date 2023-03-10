Russian offensive on Vuhledar currently out of question – defence forces

The Russian invaders have suffered significant losses near Avdiivka, Marinka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, so a Russian offensive on Vuhledar is currently out of question.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the joint press office of the Armed Forces of the Tavria front, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Currently, we cannot discuss an offensive, as the enemy has suffered significant losses. Over the last week, it actively attacked positions on Vuhledar, Marinka and Avdiivka using its best units. Still, to date, it is known that the morale and psychological state of the Russian military has completely fallen."

Details: He said that it is currently known that the commander of the "famous 155th Marines Brigade" was taken to Rostov for refusing to comply with combat orders. In addition, the Russian "Steppe" and "Tiger" units are now refusing to participate in hostilities.

There is also information that in the 126th brigade, 20 occupiers signed a refusal to fight, saying they would rather be in prison than be used as cannon fodder.

Dmytrashkivskyi noted that, in general, Russians have recently reduced their activity on the Donetsk front, which is connected with the fact that Ukrainian units are taking out logistics units and clusters of Russian personnel and equipment on the Zaporizhzhia front. All this makes it impossible for the Russians to advance further.

Quote: "There's a difficult situation on the Donetsk front. Although the enemy has reduced its activity both during the day and at night, it continues to advance. Last night, the enemy carried out six assault operations near Avdiivka and Marinka. We did not lose our positions. The enemy's losses last night amounted to about two platoons; almost the entire squad that attacked was killed."

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi noted that currently, the main task of the Russians is to restore their forces and equipment.

Background:

Russian forces are preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar, although persistent personnel and ammunition issues will likely continue to constrain Russian forces from advancing, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

