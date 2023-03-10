All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force post video of shooting down Russian cruise missile over sea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 15:39
Ukrainian Air Force post video of shooting down Russian cruise missile over sea

The Ukrainian Air Force has shown the destruction of a Russian cruise missile in Ukraine's south during a massive Russian attack on 9 March 2023.

Source: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "This is how the soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South – ed.) destroyed another Russian cruise missile in the skies in the country's south on March 9, 2023.

Defending Ukraine is the highest honour for us!"

Background: Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukraine's Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles. Thanks to timely deployed countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

On the southern front, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using air- and sea-launched missiles of the Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22, Kalibr types and Kh-59 guided missiles that were launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, Su-35 fighters and ships from the Black Sea.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 17 cruise missiles and one tactical-level UAV in the country's south.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain

International Criminal Court to start two war crimes proceedings against Russia

Russia considers raising conscription age to enlist more people within next 2 years

Chinese President plans to speak with Zelenskyy

Hero Matsiievskyi executed for saying "Glory to Ukraine!" was Moldovan citizen

Wagnerites trying to break through to central Bakhmut, attacking from several directions

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:37
Ukrainian military complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Germany
20:01
Bomb disposal experts and civilian injured by Russian munitions in Kherson Oblast: one killed
19:38
Russia ready to extend grain agreement, but only for 60 days
19:31
First Ukrainian crews complete training on Leopard 2 tanks in Spain
19:26
Ukraine's Armed Forces show what settlement near Bakhmut looks like after fighting
19:07
150 Wagner Group fighters hospitalised in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast
18:53
France succeeded in changing its attitude toward Ukraine
18:36
Russia attacks towns in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan MLRS, killing and injuring civilians
18:30
Ukraine's defence forces repel Russian assaults on Bakhmut front, fighting continues in Bakhmut – General Staff report
18:26
Journalist Yesypenko, imprisoned in Crimea, is not allowed to communicate with his family
All News