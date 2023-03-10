All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force post video of shooting down Russian cruise missile over sea

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:39
The Ukrainian Air Force has shown the destruction of a Russian cruise missile in Ukraine's south during a massive Russian attack on 9 March 2023.

Source: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "This is how the soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Pivden (South – ed.) destroyed another Russian cruise missile in the skies in the country's south on March 9, 2023.

Defending Ukraine is the highest honour for us!"

Background: Russia fired 81 missiles of various types over Ukraine on the night of 8-9 March, with Ukraine's Air Defence Forces shooting down 34 out of the 48 cruise missiles. Thanks to timely deployed countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets.

On the southern front, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using air- and sea-launched missiles of the Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22, Kalibr types and Kh-59 guided missiles that were launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, Su-35 fighters and ships from the Black Sea.

Ukrainian air defence units shot down 17 cruise missiles and one tactical-level UAV in the country's south.

