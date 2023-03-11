Offensive Guard assault brigades are almost ready, reserves being made

A total of 28,000 volunteers have submitted applications to the Offensive Guard and today almost all units have been formed, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said.

Source: Klymenko on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Klymenko: "We have accepted 28,000 applications from volunteers [a month ago we reported about 27,000 applications – ed.]. First of all, applications went through the Centres for the Provision of Administrative Services and through the website. Of course, not everyone gets into these units, so there is a tough enough selection.

We have started the training of almost all units on the training grounds of our country, and not all of them can withstand the trials there.

The training will continue as long as necessary to produce combat-ready units of the National Guard, State Border Guard Service and National Police, all of which are now called the Offensive Guard.

Subdivisions are, for the most part, formed.

We are recruiting additional volunteers to have a reserve for the future."

Background:

On 2 February, Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said that the Interior Ministry had begun forming eight assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard to strengthen the Armed Forces and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On 3 February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the recruiting campaign had started quite actively.

All military personnel who will become assault troops in the Offensive Guard are promised a number of social guarantees, including the opportunity to get housing and medical treatment, as well as the opportunity to study at a university.

The spokesman of the National Guard, Colonel Ruslan Muzychuk, explained that planned mobilisation and creation of voluntary assault brigades known as the Offensive Guard are aimed at, first and foremost, creating reserves, assault units and ensuring the possibility of military rotation for carrying out missions related to the defence of the country.

