Defence of Bakhmut is of most strategic importance – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 16:15
Valerii Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that the defence of the city of Bakhmut holds back Russians and is key to the stability of the entire front. 

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "I respect the strength, bravery and invincibility of our soldiers in Bakhmut.

A defensive operation in this direction is paramount for deterring Russia. It is key to the sustainability of the entire front's defence."

Details: The commander-in-chief thanked the defenders who gave a worthy rebuff to Russians.

Background: 

  • On 14 March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, which considered the defence of the Bakhmut front.
  • All Staff members expressed a common stance on further holding and defence of the city of Bakhmut.

