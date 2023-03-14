USA does not mind other countries sending aircraft to Ukraine

The United States of America has pointed out once again that they will not oppose other countries if they decide to send their warplanes to Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a briefing on Tuesday, reported by European Pravda and Ukrinform

Quote from Kirby about Poland’s intentions to send MiG-29 to Ukraine: "Those are sovereign decisions that countries should make."

Details: Kirby has said that the American side does not put any pressure on or persuade anyone when it comes to providing Ukraine with military aid. Instead, there is coordination at the international level, including Ramstein-format meetings.

"If another country wants to send fighter jets to Ukraine, we will definitely support it," he added.

Background: Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda reaffirmed Warsaw's readiness to provide Ukraine with its own MiG-29 fighter jets as part of an international coalition. He also voiced confidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would receive F-16 fighter jets soon.

"Those of the MiG-29 that remained in Poland and are now serving in our air force – we are ready to transfer these aircraft, and I am sure that Ukraine would be ready to use them immediately," Duda said.

Later, Poland confirmed it would send MiG-29 to Ukraine, but only a few of them. Polish military experts said there were still about 30 jets of this type in the Polish army.

