Israel approves export licences for drone jamming systems for Ukraine

Israel recently approved export licences for the possible sale of anti-drone jamming systems that could help Ukraine counter Iranian drones used by Russia during the war, three Israeli and Ukrainian officials said.

Source: Axios

Quote: "It's the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago that Israel has approved defence export licences for possible weapons sales to Ukraine…

Ukrainian officials have claimed that providing weapons systems to Ukraine is in Israel's best interest because Iran is able to gain information about how the drones perform and then make improvements."

Details: The approval of the export licences by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen came in mid-February as Israel was conducting a Netanyahu-ordered review of its policy toward the war, the Israeli and Ukrainian officials said. That review has been completed but no new decisions have been made, according to Israeli and Ukrainian officials.

According to Israeli officials, that review has ended, but no new decisions have been made.

Cohen notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the approval during his trip to Kyiv on 15 February.

The licences were approved for two Israeli companies — Elbit and Rafael — that develop anti-drone systems, Israeli and Ukrainian officials said.

A Ukrainian official told the media outlet that a delegation from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence visited Israel recently for a presentation on the anti-drone systems. No deal has been signed yet.

The systems Israel proposed that Ukraine buy use electronic warfare to jam and down drones. They have a range of around 40 kilometres.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is interested in the systems, but they are viewed as less critical because what Ukraine really needs is a defensive system against ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian officials said.

Israeli officials claim the approval of the export licences is not a shift in policy because the systems are defensive in nature.

A senior Israeli official said one of the reasons Israel approved the licences was possibly to see how the defence systems perform against Iranian drones.

Israel has previously tried not to provide military aid to Ukraine, fearing that such a move could create tension in its relations with Russia and harm Israeli security interests in Syria.

Iran has admitted to sending some drones to Russia before the war, but has denied it since the invasion began.

Russia denies using Iranian drones in the war, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





