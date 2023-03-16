All Sections
Defence of Bakhmut is key to Ukraine's further counteroffensive

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 16 March 2023, 14:09
The defence of Bakhmut is key to the future counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on this front. 

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "At the moment, what’s going on there [in Bakhmut – ed.] is a defensive operation. And the main objective is to contain the enemy, making them suffer significant losses. 

It is the precursor to the future actions that you mentioned [the counteroffensive – ed.] that Ukrainian society is waiting for. They [the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.] are wearing the enemy down and exhausting it, destroying its morale as well as its combat power.

Because of propaganda, the enemy believed that ‘Russia’s borders don’t end anywhere’, and here they are – unable to capture the district centre for eight months. If they don’t take Bakhmut, their entire ‘mythology’ will break down.

Our comrades-in-arms are holding the defence very well on this front, and in the meantime, our soldiers abroad are learning new battle tactics. And the soldiers from the Bakhmut front are the ones who are laying the groundwork for our brigades to convincingly banish the enemy from Ukraine."

Details: Cherevatyi said there were 24 battles in and around Bakhmut itself alone. Russian forces have attacked the Ukrainian positions on the Bakhmut front 256 times with various types of artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems; 53 of the attacks were near the city of Bakhmut. 225 occupiers have been killed and 306 wounded. 

Background: 

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that the defence of the city of Bakhmut is holding the Russians back and is key to the stability of the entire front. 

