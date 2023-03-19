Ukraine's border guards repel 4 Russian assaults in Bakhmut and kill occupiers

On Sunday, Ukrainian border guards repelled 4 Russian assaults in Bakhmut, killing five occupiers and injuring nine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy forces tried to attack the strongholds of the border guards in Bakhmut four times.

Advertisement:

The Wagnerites tried to approach the positions inconspicuously. But our defenders met them with fire because all the manoeuvres of the attack aircraft were monitored from a drone.

The border guards cleared the front edge of the defence from grenade launchers and small arms. Losses of the occupiers [totaled] five killed and nine injured."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!