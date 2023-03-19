Ukraine's border guards repel 4 Russian assaults in Bakhmut and kill occupiers

On Sunday, Ukrainian border guards repelled 4 Russian assaults in Bakhmut, killing five occupiers and injuring nine.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy forces tried to attack the strongholds of the border guards in Bakhmut four times.

The Wagnerites tried to approach the positions inconspicuously. But our defenders met them with fire because all the manoeuvres of the attack aircraft were monitored from a drone.

The border guards cleared the front edge of the defence from grenade launchers and small arms. Losses of the occupiers [totaled] five killed and nine injured."

