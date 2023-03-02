Explosion occurs in Tula Oblast in Russia: Reports say it might have been a drone

On the morning of 2 March, Russian media reported that an explosion occurred in Tula Oblast of Russia. Later, the photos of the crater were published with an assumption that the explosion might have been caused by a drone.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the regional authorities

Details: The incident occurred in the village of Berezovskiy in the Kireevsky district at about 8:00.

Later, the Tula Oblast regional security committee reported that, in the morning, a crater of an explosion of a 1.5m diameter was discovered in a forest, 600m from the settlement. There were no victims or damage to infrastructure.

The territory adjacent to the crater was surrounded, bomb disposal experts are working on site.

The governor’s press service claimed that a Ukrainian drone likely might have fallen in the territory of the oblast.

Alexey Diumin, governor of Tula Oblast, ordered to strengthen security measures in the region after the incidents in the border regions of Russia.

Previously:

On the morning of 2 March 2023, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, Russia, that borders Ukraine, reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group allegedly had entered the region, took local civilians hostage and shot at a car. This information was quickly spread by propaganda media outlets, but controversial details were being posted.

At the same time, the Russian Volunteer Corps Telegram channel posted a video showing Russian soldiers entering Bryansk Oblast to show Russians that they are "not slaves".

Background:

On the afternoon of 28 February, it was reported that a drone had crashed in Moscow Oblast near Kolomna, not far from a facility owned by Gazprom, Russia's state energy monopolist. Later, Russian media wrote that the members of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) found explosives inside the drone that fell in Moscow Oblast on 28 February.

Later that day, an unidentified aircraft crashed in Adygea, in the Southern Federal District of Russia.

In addition, on the night of 27-28 February, explosions rocked the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai, followed by a fire at a Rosneft oil refinery. News outlets reported that it was an attack of UAVs.

On 28 February, 200 square kilometres of the airspace were closed in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, and the local Pulkovo Airport stopped accepting planes for landing after an unidentified flying object (UFO) was detected over the city. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that the airspace over Saint Petersburg had been closed because they were conducting "air defence training".

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, responding to the Russians’ accusations of Ukraine allegedly striking Russian regions with UAVs, stated that Ukraine’s Armed Forces did not carry out attacks on the territory of Russia.

On 1 March, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that Crimea was ostensibly attacked by 10 Ukrainian drones and that all of them were allegedly shot down.

