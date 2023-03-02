All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry specifies what sanctions against Russia are expected from EU

European PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 17:21

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has revealed what sanctions against Russia are expected within the next EU sanctions packages, including those against Rosatom [Russian state nuclear energy corporation - ed.].

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, cited by European Pravda

He expressed his gratitude to the EU for the work it has done, specifically for the latest sanctions package dedicated to the first anniversary of the full-scale war.

 "At the same time, the tenth sanctions package did not include a number of other elements that Ukraine insisted on: nuclear energy, specifically the further limitation of the Rosatom corporation’s activity since it is involved in the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP); IT technologies; the diamond trade and maritime logistics. The reality is that Russia still has access to huge financial and technological resources, which corresponds to hundreds of millions of dollars that it allocates for killing civilians and destroying the infrastructure in Ukraine," Nikolenko stressed.

He added that Ukraine does not doubt the necessity of "closing the loopholes" in the sanctions already in place but hopes that the EU will shortly start the next eleventh sanctions package.

"We also support the expansion of the sanctions coalition, specifically with the involvement of countries in Asia and Latin America. Increasing the sanctions pressure and ensuring adherence to the already introduced sanctions must go hand in hand and complement each other," Nikolenko stated.

Background:

On the anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU member states agreed on the tenth sanctions package against Russia. On Saturday, it was revealed that the tenth EU sanctions package will include 121 individuals and legal entities.

After that, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation – ed.] and put more pressure on Russian banks.

