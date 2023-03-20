All Sections
Someone shouts at Putin in Mariupol: "It’s all lies. It’s all for show"

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 20 March 2023, 09:44
Someone shouts at Putin in Mariupol: It’s all lies. It’s all for show

During the visit of Russian president Vladimir Putin to the occupied Mariupol and his communication with alleged residents, someone shouted: "It’s all lies. It’s all for show".

Source: Kremlin website, Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: This happened when Putin stopped in the courtyard of one of the hastily built residential buildings in Mariupol.

The Kremlin press office wrote that "Putin talked with the residents of Mariupol in Nevsky micro district".

During the conversation, someone shouted that everything that was happening was not true.

The fragment made it onto a video posted on the Kremlin's website and also posted by many Telegram channels.

In the video recording of this meeting, someone from the side can be heard shouting in the direction of Putin and his entourage: "It’s all lies! It’s all for show!". Thereafter, the security of the Russian president began to look around in all directions.

At that point in the video, which was filmed by Kremlin propagandists, Putin asked the alleged "residents" if they liked everything and if they lived in this building.

Despite the shouting in the background, the "locals" nodded affirmatively and confirmed that they "live here".

Background: The Russian president allegedly flew to occupied Mariupol from Crimea on the night of 19 March.

Advertisement: