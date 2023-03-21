All Sections
20,000 people are mobilised in Russia monthly - Ukraine's intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 21 March 2023, 10:50
20,000 people are mobilised in Russia monthly - Ukraine's intelligence

Russia is continuing a covert mobilisation campaign and preparing for further mobilisation measures to keep up its war effort in Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne, citing Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Quote from Yusov: "Regarding the [Russian] troops: the fact that covert mobilisation is still underway in Russia and that further mobilisation measures are being planned suggests that mobilisation efforts have so far been insufficient, the army is neither effective, nor properly trained, nor equipped. [Russia's] significant combat losses bear this out."

Details: Yusov also said that the morale of the mobilised Russian soldiers is very poor, judging by intercepted conversations in which Russian soldiers fighting on the front expressed "panic".

"They witness the work of their own ‘barrier troops’ [military units located behind the main forces on the frontline to maintain military discipline, prevent the flight of soldiers from the battlefield, capture spies, saboteurs and deserters - ed.], their commanders’ lack of competence, and the enormous personnel losses all around them. There is absolutely no question of any ideological convictions or trust in the propaganda of Solovyov and Skabeeva," Yusov continued.

He said he was convinced that the majority of mobilised Russian soldiers would have deserted if it was not for the barrier troops.

Background:

  • Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, reported that the Russian leadership had decided to start a new wave of mobilisation from 5 January 2023, due to the lack of manpower.
  • It was also reported earlier that Russia was planning to mobilise another 500,000 troops in January-February, in addition to the 300,000 that were mobilised in October 2022.

