Xi Jinping speaks about China's "constructive role" in resolving "Ukrainian issue"

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 04:50
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged "views on the Ukrainian issue" during a meeting.

Source: Chinese news outlet Xinhua

Details: Xinhua has posted a unique report on the outcome of the meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin.

In particular, it noted that "an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukrainian issue" took place.

Xinhua wrote that Xi stressed that "on the Ukraine issue, voices for peace and rationality are building".

Xi noted that most countries support easing tensions, stand for peace talks, and are against adding fuel to the fire. 

"Conflicts in the end have to be settled through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

China released a document on its position on the "Ukraine crisis", advocating a political settlement of the crisis and rejecting a Cold War mentality and unilateral sanctions, said Xi.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine issue," said Xi.

"For his part, Putin said that Russia appreciates China for consistently upholding an impartial, objective, and balanced position and standing for fairness and justice on major international issues," Xinhua said.

Background: The official visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia is taking place on 20-22 March.

According to media reports, Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war, likely after he visits Moscow.

