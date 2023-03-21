"Occupiers are to leave Crimea": Ukraine's Armed Forces react to explosions in Dzhankoi

The destruction of Russian missiles on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea may be another signal for the occupiers that the time has come to withdraw their troops.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Dzhankoi is a hub station. And even at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, it was said that the defeat of logistics would be the main means of influencing the enemy's ideas of what to do in Crimea.

Now the course is clearly set that they need to leave by rail."

Details: Humeniuk believes that the invaders will not mention the Kalibr missiles destroyed in Dzhankoi because this does not contribute to their image.

Quote: "They need to deal with what happened.

They felt quite calm, especially at such a distance, and believed that they would have time to evacuate long before our weapons started responding to places of serious deployment."

As the press secretary states, the occupation leadership of Crimea will continue to work "according to the guidelines" and talk about the work of air defence.

In addition, Humeniuk said that now the Russians have nothing to improve their air defence because sanctions are having a significant impact on Russia's military-industrial complex.

Background:

Explosions occurred in Dzhankoi, in the north of Russian-annexed Crimea on the evening of 20 March, and there was a drone attack.

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence reported that an explosion in the city of Dzhankoi had destroyed Russian surface-to-surface Kalibr cruise missiles while they were being transported by rail.

The Russian invaders said that "there were drone attacks in Dzhankoi, and several targets had been damaged".

