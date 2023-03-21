All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Occupiers are to leave Crimea": Ukraine's Armed Forces react to explosions in Dzhankoi

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 21 March 2023, 11:28
Occupiers are to leave Crimea: Ukraine's Armed Forces react to explosions in Dzhankoi

The destruction of Russian missiles on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea may be another signal for the occupiers that the time has come to withdraw their troops. 

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Dzhankoi is a hub station. And even at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, it was said that the defeat of logistics would be the main means of influencing the enemy's ideas of what to do in Crimea.

Now the course is clearly set that they need to leave by rail."

Details: Humeniuk believes that the invaders will not mention the Kalibr missiles destroyed in Dzhankoi because this does not contribute to their image.

Quote: "They need to deal with what happened.

They felt quite calm, especially at such a distance, and believed that they would have time to evacuate long before our weapons started responding to places of serious deployment."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As the press secretary states, the occupation leadership of Crimea will continue to work "according to the guidelines" and talk about the work of air defence. 

In addition, Humeniuk said that now the Russians have nothing to improve their air defence because sanctions are having a significant impact on Russia's military-industrial complex.

Background: 

  • Explosions occurred in Dzhankoi, in the north of Russian-annexed Crimea on the evening of 20 March, and there was a drone attack. 
  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence  reported that an explosion in the city of Dzhankoi had destroyed Russian surface-to-surface Kalibr cruise missiles while they were being transported by rail.
  • The Russian invaders said that "there were drone attacks in Dzhankoi, and several targets had been damaged".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News