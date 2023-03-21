Defence of Bakhmut continues with intense battles - Ukraine's Ground Forces commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that intense fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front. The Russian occupiers are trying to advance to the centre of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian defence forces are not allowing them to do so.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The defence of Bakhmut continues. Intensive fighting is taking place along the entire contact line in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces.

Enemy equipment, enemy manpower and depots are constantly being destroyed on the Bakhmut front."

Details: According to Syrskyi, Russian assault groups are trying to advance from the suburbs to the city centre, but Defence Forces are working and destroying them around the clock.

He also reported that artillery from the 24th King Danylo Mechanised Brigade is conducting powerful attacks on Russian positions. Paratroopers from the 80th Brigade are holding back Russian assaults, preventing them from advancing.

