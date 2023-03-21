All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence of Bakhmut continues with intense battles - Ukraine's Ground Forces commander

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 21 March 2023, 12:02
Defence of Bakhmut continues with intense battles - Ukraine's Ground Forces commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that intense fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front. The Russian occupiers are trying to advance to the centre of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian defence forces are not allowing them to do so.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The defence of Bakhmut continues. Intensive fighting is taking place along the entire contact line in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces.

Enemy equipment, enemy manpower and depots are constantly being destroyed on the Bakhmut front."

Details: According to Syrskyi, Russian assault groups are trying to advance from the suburbs to the city centre, but Defence Forces are working and destroying them around the clock.

 
Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram

He also reported that artillery from the 24th King Danylo Mechanised Brigade is conducting powerful attacks on Russian positions. Paratroopers from the 80th Brigade are holding back Russian assaults, preventing them from advancing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families

Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video of army destroying Russian ship Saratov last year

Ukraine's Security Service detains 2 Russian agents, including design engineer of Motor Sich plant

All News
Donetsk region
Zelenskyy thanks and praises soldiers defending Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Russians shell Kramatorsk with cluster munitions: casualties reported
Russians shell city of Kostiantynivka, six people injured
RECENT NEWS
20:46
Zelenskyy to soldiers achieving best results: Thank you for your accuracy and figuring out Russian positions
20:23
Project of joint production of shells for Ukraine already involves 20 countries – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
20:15
Russian occupiers sell their property in Crimea and evacuate their families
19:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights
19:40
Zelenskyy presents Order of Yaroslav the Wise to Lithuanian Foreign Minister in Kyiv
19:36
EU demands immediate medical assistance for journalist illegally convicted in Crimea
19:11
Truck blown up by explosives in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed
18:45
UN Mission states "both sides are responsible" for human rights violations in Ukraine
18:32
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian command posts, ammunition storage point and artillery unit – General Staff
18:19
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers launches mass UAV production in Ukraine
All News