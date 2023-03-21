All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence of Bakhmut continues with intense battles - Ukraine's Ground Forces commander

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 21 March 2023, 11:02
Defence of Bakhmut continues with intense battles - Ukraine's Ground Forces commander

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that intense fighting is ongoing on the Bakhmut front. The Russian occupiers are trying to advance to the centre of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian defence forces are not allowing them to do so.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The defence of Bakhmut continues. Intensive fighting is taking place along the entire contact line in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Group of Forces.

Advertisement:

Enemy equipment, enemy manpower and depots are constantly being destroyed on the Bakhmut front."

Details: According to Syrskyi, Russian assault groups are trying to advance from the suburbs to the city centre, but Defence Forces are working and destroying them around the clock.

 
Photo from Syrskyi's Telegram

He also reported that artillery from the 24th King Danylo Mechanised Brigade is conducting powerful attacks on Russian positions. Paratroopers from the 80th Brigade are holding back Russian assaults, preventing them from advancing.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression - time is of the Eessence
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
All News
Advertisement: