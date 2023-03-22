Explosion rings out in Khmelnytskyi
Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 02:41
An explosion rang out in the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine after an air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 21–22 March.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Suspilne on Telegram
Quote from the military administration: "An explosion rang out in Khmelnytskyi. Remain in shelters!"
Details: Suspilne also reported that explosions could be heard in Khmelnytskyi.
Background:
- Air-raid warnings were issued in the city of Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 21-22 March.
- Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.
