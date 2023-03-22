Khmelnytskyi Oblast not hit in Russian overnight attack

Russian forces failed to hit Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an overnight attack. Ukraine’s air defence systems were activated soon after an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "As of now, there is no evidence that the oblast has been struck."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence systems were activated after an air-raid warning was issued.

The all-clear was given in the oblast at 04:33.

Background:

An explosion rang out in the city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine after an air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 21-22 March.

Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts following a Russian attack.

