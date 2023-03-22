All Sections
Air-raid warning in force for 2 hours all over Ukraine

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 22 March 2023, 11:11
Air-raid warning in force for 2 hours all over Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning across Ukraine on the morning of 22 March as a Russian MiG-31K jet capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles took off in Belarus. The danger lasted almost two hours.

Source: Air-raid map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Air-raid warnings started to be issued in the capital and several of Ukraine’s central oblasts at 09:09 (Kyiv time). A few minutes later, they spread across the country.

The sound of sirens indicates the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, people should take cover.

Belaruski Hajun monitoring project reported that at 08:56, an escort fighter took off from Baranavichy airfield in Belarus, and four minutes later, a MiG-31K belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces, capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles, took off from Machulishchy airfield.

Update:  The all-clear was given at 11:07. The danger lasted almost two hours.

Belaruski Hajun reported that a MiG-31K belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces landed at Machulishchy airfield at 11:04.

