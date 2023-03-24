All Sections
Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow sends "troubling message" of support for Russia – Pentagon

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 March 2023, 01:38
Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin has said that the meetings between Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow sends a "troubling message" about China's support for Russia.

Source: Ukrinform

Quote:  "Xi's visit to Putin and remaining there for a couple of days sends a very troubling message, a message of support [for Russia - ed.]." 

Details: Austin emphasised that although there is no evidence of Beijing providing lethal assistance to the Russian Federation, Xi's visit and his meetings with the Russian leader were essentially "showing support" for Putin, which in itself "is very troubling."

The Pentagon chief also noted that if China provides material support to the Russian side, it will potentially prolong the conflict and broaden it, not only in the region but also globally.

Background:

  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.
  • At the same time, Putin and Xi have issued a joint statement in which they claimed that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a bloc or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.
  • Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, expressed hope that China would not be an accomplice of Russia.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence believes that China will look after its own interests and will not provide military assistance to the Russian regime.

