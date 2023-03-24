All Sections
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on "violations" of Russian prisoners of war rights

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 24 March 2023, 18:42
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner responds to UN on violations of Russian prisoners of war rights

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, disagrees with the conclusions of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine that the Ukrainian side violates the rights of Russian prisoners of war (POWs) and demands evidence of executions.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Details: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine presented two new reports on 24 March, particularly on the POWs’ treatment and the overall human rights situation in Ukraine in the six months before 31 January 2023.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights noted that the mission's findings confirm that Russia has committed mass war crimes on the territory of Ukraine, violated human rights and disregarded all international humanitarian law.

The deaths and injuries of civilians, arbitrary detentions, attacks, executions, forcible disappearances, torture, and sexual violence are among the criminal acts that the aggressor commits, Lubinets said.

Concerning the treatment of POWs, the Ombudsman asked for evidence of the guilt of the Ukrainian military.

Quote: "It is surprising that during repeated personal meetings with the head of the Mission, Matilda Bogner, and Denise Brown, UN Resident Coordinator in Ukraine, they never raised the issue of the treatment of Russian prisoners of war.

In addition, I would like to hear the indisputable facts and arguments on which the Mission's conclusions regarding alleged violations by the Ukrainian side are based.

I again emphasise that Ukraine adheres to the Geneva Conventions and international law and is open to international organisations.

Russia has criminally invaded our land, killed and abducted Ukrainian citizens and is still blocking access to our prisoners of war. The magnitude of inhuman treatment and torture is being concealed."

Details: Lubinets urged the UN and the international community to pressure Russia and demand access to the places of internment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

